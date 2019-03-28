Major drop in traffic fatalities in Alabama this year

According to the Foundation For Advancing Alcohol Responsibility, there were 268 alcohol-related traffic fatalities in 2017. More than 10,000 in the country that same year. 27 people under the age of 21 died in the same year on Alabama roads, slightly more than 1,000 in the U.S. And the number of teenagers arrested for driving under the influence was 42 in 2017 in Alabama. In that same year more than 5,000 in the same age bracket in the U.S.