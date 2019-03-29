Local organization warns of medicare scam

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Limestone County organization is issuing a warning to those in the community after a report of a scam.
The Limestone County Council of Aging made a post on Facebook, saying a local senior had come into their office reporting a scam.
The caller was local, and knew the senior’s name and address.
The person, who claimed to be from Medicare, asked the senior is she had arthritis, before asking for the senior’s social security number and Medicare number.
The council wants to remind everyone that no one from Medicare will ever call.
If you believe someone is trying to scam you, contact their office or your local authorities.
