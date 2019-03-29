Judge Denies UNA’s Motion to Dismiss Jane Doe Case

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -
A disturbing civil case involving a UNA student alleging her professor drugged and raped her could go to trial.
This comes after a federal judge denied UNA's motion to have the case dismissed.
It has been more than year since this civil lawsuit was filed. The victim’s lawsuit says the university and staff never did anything to protect her after the alleged attack.
This is what you need to know, The “Jane Doe v. University of North Alabama” lawsuit was filed in December 2017.
The UNA student called "Jane Doe" alleges she was groped, drugged and raped by then professor David Dickerson, while on a university trip in Florida.
Jane Doe's lawsuit claims the university and staff didn't do anything to protect her after the alleged incident and allegedly told her to leave campus, while Dickerson remained employed for months.
University of North Alabama Administrators tried to get the 7-million-dollar lawsuit dismissed, but a federal judge denied the request.
I talked to Ashley Massey a graduate student at UNA who organized a protest when the allegations came to light.
Massey and hundreds of other students support how the school handled the situation.
“Their response to Jane Doe and calling for the whole thing to be dismissed it’s dismissive! Jane Doe and all survivors should not be silenced. It sets a precedent that if you treat “Jane Doe” this way then what about the next person who comes forward. said Massey”
The judge’s ruling paves the way for plaintiff attorneys to follow through with discovery surrounding alleged university violations
The judge also denied Jane Doe’s motions against other UNA staff members.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.