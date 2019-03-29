Huntsville Speedway ready for 60th season

We invited the track owner, Robbie Edger, to come to the WAFF 48 studios and talk about the upcoming season with us on WAFF 48 News Friday morning. “60 years, hard to believe! Time’s gone by fast. We’re excited about this year.” Edger said. In addition to Marlin, some other notable names will be on the track this year too, including last year’s 14 year old phenom, Jojo Wilkinson and Justin Bonnett, the grandson of 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee (and Alabama Gang star) Neil Bonnett. “Huntsville speedway is growing and it’s exciting to have all these kids on the track,." Edger said.