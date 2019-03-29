Huntsville Speedway ready for 60th season

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The legendary Huntsville Speedway is ready to begin it’s 60th season. There are 6 races on the agenda for opening weekend, and one driver is hoping this is his first stop on the road to racing fame and fortune.
Stirlin Marlin, the 15 year old grandson of two-time Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin, is making his racing debut Saturday night. The Marlin racing team has rented out the speedway a couple of times to let him get a feel for the track and his new late model car.
We invited the track owner, Robbie Edger, to come to the WAFF 48 studios and talk about the upcoming season with us on WAFF 48 News Friday morning. “60 years, hard to believe! Time’s gone by fast. We’re excited about this year.” Edger said. In addition to Marlin, some other notable names will be on the track this year too, including last year’s 14 year old phenom, Jojo Wilkinson and Justin Bonnett, the grandson of 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee (and Alabama Gang star) Neil Bonnett. “Huntsville speedway is growing and it’s exciting to have all these kids on the track,." Edger said.
The fun starts with qualifying at 6pm Saturday night, with the races going green around 7. There’s an intermission before the main event races where kids can meet drivers, take pictures and get autographs. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids with kids 6 and under getting in free!
