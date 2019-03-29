Huntsville City Council votes to continue work with architect on city hall

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A six hour Huntsville City Council meeting Thursday ended with a decision to stay the course.
In a 4 to 1 vote, the council voted down a resolution proposed by District 4 Councilman Bill Kling that would have opened up the design of the new city hall to a Request for Proposals (RFP).
Kling was the sole dissenter.
The request would have had competing companies submit their portfolios and price point to the city for consideration.
The City of Huntsville has been working with Goodwyn Mills Cawood.
Mayor Tommy Battle, City Administrator John Hamilton, and the other four council members spoke against Kling’s resolution.
They cited historical precedent, the perils of public contract negotiation, the expenses of an RFP, and how the resolution would start the process “all over."
Kling said the resolution would have secured the best possible deal for the city.
Hamilton said the architect and the city are currently discussing “schematic designs" and the earliest construction would begin in 2020.
It’s unclear where the new city hall will be located, but Kling said the conversations have centered around the city parking garage on Fountain Circle or keeping it in its current locations.
