Gorgeous day ahead, rain returns this weekend

It should be another spring like day out there today as temperatures across the Valley climb back into the mid-70s. Plenty of sunshine mixed with cloud cover and a south wind should make it feel very nice. However, the pollen count will continue to remain high across to Tennessee Valley until we start to see some showers move in later this weekend. Saturday will be warm and breezy with southwest wind gusts at 15 to 25 mph. There will be a little bit more cloud cover for your Saturday, but I think we will remain dry until the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could bring a few strong wind gusts. It does look like most of the Valley will see 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain.