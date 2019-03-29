Decatur family searches for answers, one month after loved one is killed

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - One month after 30-year-old Michael Irvin Jr. was shot and killed in his Decatur home, the family are still searching for answers as to who killed Irvin.
Ruth Flynn is Irvin’s aunt. She tells WAFF 48 that Decatur police have a lead on a suspect, they are just waiting for DNA evidence to come back.
“We just want justice for whoever did this,” Flynn said.
The family will be holding a candle light vigil Sunday, March 31st at 3 p.m. at Rhodes Ferry Park in Decatur. They are urging everyone to come out.
Flynn says Irvine was in his house on Marion Street in Decatur, when someone broke in around 3 a.m. and shot and killed him. This happened on February 25, 2019. Irvin has two daughters and one son. Flynn says one of his daughters saw Irvin get shot.
“They all taken it pretty hard, they were daddy’s kids,” said Flynn.
Flynn and Irvin’s family are asking the public to help find her nephew’s killer. “We’ve been putting out fliers. We’ve been posting it on Facebook. We post his picture everyday hoping someone see’s it or heard something and will come forth and tell it.
Flynn says that Irvin’s friends have been helpful in the process. She says they have a $25,000 reward for anyone with information and comes forward. “They all out there looking for justice,” Flynn said.
If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Decatur Police.
