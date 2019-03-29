Colbert, Franklin counties waiting to find out about federal help for flood damage

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Two counties in the Shoals are in limbo, waiting to find out whether they will be getting any help from the federal government to pay for flood damage.
Franklin County and Colbert County are just two out of the 10 counties in Alabama that qualify for needing help to pay for the hundreds and thousands of dollars in damages.
It’s a waiting game as EMA director’s in the shoals wait to see if President Trump signs the disaster declaration that will get them help to repair the damages.
February's devastating floods left thousands of dollars in damage in Colbert and Franklin counties.
Colbert County’s damage threshold is at $205,000.
Franklin County’s damage threshold is at $120,000.
Both met their disaster estimates by nearly double the required amount.
That's means they qualify for help from the federal government.
Colbert County EMA director Mike Melton says it could take weeks before they find out if and when they will actually get some federal funding.
“It’s a process it has to go through so it works through the process its going to take time and each stop on the process has to be validated so everything is ready so if it reaches the president," said Melton.
Melton hopes to get answers soon.
He says right now home and business owners need to be patient just a little while longer and trust the process.
