Autopsy set for Friday morning for 5th grader who died after classroom fight

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities hope to know an official cause and manner of death for a 10-year-old girl who died Wednesday, two days after a fight in her Colleton County school.
RaNiya Wright died Wednesday morning at MUSC, two days after she was airlifted there from Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro.
Wright was injured Monday during the incident at the school. Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call from school staff members who reported a that a student had collapsed, an incident report states. Deputies said Wright was in the nurse’s station unconscious but breathing, but the report did not provide any further details on her condition or describe her injuries.
Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber confirmed one student, who has not been identified, was suspended.
Deputies responded to the school to investigate an assault between two students, but as of Thursday, no arrests have been made and no charges had been filed, sheriff’s office spokesperson Shalane Lowes said.
The district’s school board held a special meeting Thursday during which board members learned details about the fight while they were in executive session. They emerged from that closed-door meeting some two-and-a-half hours later and read prepared statements.
School District Board Chairman Tim Mabry read a prepared statement after the board came out of executive session.
“The district is cooperating fully with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office as they continue their investigation," School District Board Chairman Tim Mabry said. "We understand that this is an emotional and difficult time for out community. Our board and district have received multiple requests for information. Due to the ongoing investigation and student privacy laws, we cannot share specific details at this time.”
“I want to ensure our entire community that we are taking this incident very seriously and cooperating fully with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office,” District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Fuller said.
Fuller asked for the community’s help to prevent “the spread of rumors and speculations” about the incident.
The statements, which did not provide any details on what happened, angered some members of the community who had come to the meeting hoping for answers.
Rumors in the community are connecting the incident to bullying, but that has not been confirmed by either the district or sheriff’s office investigators.
Hundreds gathered Thursday night at Pinckney Park in Walterboro to honor Wright and to ask for violence plaguing their community to end.
“If we had more teachers, more dedication.. I don’t know we’ve got to fix the system, it’s broken,” community member Carlos Hamlin said.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has not released any specifics on the case because of the ongoing investigation. But deputies said they were likely to make a statement on the case after the autopsy was complete on Friday.
