Athens man accused of trying to recruit juvenile into prostitution
Dhalquistiere Eichelberger Jr.
By Jenna Rae | March 29, 2019 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 3:52 PM

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - 28-year-old Dhalquistiere Eichelberger Jr. is charged with first-degree human trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance. He’s being held at the Limestone County jail.

There is no bond set on the human trafficking charge at this time. Bond is $10,000 on the distribution charge.

On March 25, investigators took a report from a juvenile that had been sexually assaulted. The minor says Eichelberger tried to recruit him/her for prostitution.

After an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the minor disclosed Eichelberger had given him/her marijuana and had talked him/her into becoming a prostitute.

Investigators began a human trafficking investigation based on the interview and had probable cause to issue a warrant.

On Friday morning, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the residence on North Clinton Street in Athens.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Per the interview with the minor, he/she says there may be others Eichelberger was trying to prostitute as well.

