Athens man accused of trying to recruit juvenile into prostitution

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - 28-year-old Dhalquistiere Eichelberger Jr. is charged with first-degree human trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance. He’s being held at the Limestone County jail.
There is no bond set on the human trafficking charge at this time. Bond is $10,000 on the distribution charge.
On March 25, investigators took a report from a juvenile that had been sexually assaulted. The minor says Eichelberger tried to recruit him/her for prostitution.
After an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the minor disclosed Eichelberger had given him/her marijuana and had talked him/her into becoming a prostitute.
Investigators began a human trafficking investigation based on the interview and had probable cause to issue a warrant.
On Friday morning, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the residence on North Clinton Street in Athens.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Per the interview with the minor, he/she says there may be others Eichelberger was trying to prostitute as well.
