Warm 70s and plenty of sun today

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Temperatures will continue to warm this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s and sunny skies.
Fair skies remain in place tonight with overnight lows staying mild in the low 50s. Friday will be a great end to the week with highs in the middle 70s and partly cloudy skies.
Rain showers and storms will move in by Saturday afternoon, a few storms can produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Rain and storms should end by early Sunday morning but temperatures will be much colder on the backside of a cold front, highs will only be in the 50s.
Monday will stay cool with highs in the low 60s and a few clouds. This brief cool down will end by Wednesday with highs back into the lower 70s.
