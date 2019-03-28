StroudStrong: WAFF 48’s Allen Stroud fighting through stage 4 lung cancer

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - We want to share some health news from within our WAFF 48 News family. One in three people will have cancer in their lifetime. Our reporter,Allen Stroud recently learned that he is one of them.
Allen has been sick for the last few months. At first, doctors told him it was pneumonia. It turned out to be stage 4 lung cancer.
At only 30 years old, Allen has the most common type of lung cancer - the kind more and more young people are fighting.
Allen wants you to know that his doctors are still in the discovery stage and they’re mapping out his next steps in treatment. In the meantime, he’s keeping up his usual great spirits.
Allen wants you to hear his message in his own words:
"Who would believe that a 30-year-old would be diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer? Certainly not me! I want to let you know that I’ll be off the news while my doctors and I aggressively attack this health issue. Rest assured, I’m very encouraged and prepared for this fight. I plan to beat this and continue to live my life. I’ll be back as soon as possible because I will really miss being here with my 48 family and with all of you.
I want to leave you with one thought: if you don’t feel right, if you have symptoms that persist for a long time, dig deep, find out what’s wrong. Get answers. It may save your life.
I thank you for your support. And I hope you’ll keep me and my family in your prayers."
Yes, please, if you are a person of faith, please remember Allen in your prayers. He needs them.
If you’d like to send Allen words of encouragement go his Facebook page. He’ll be able to read it and respond.
If you are not on social media and want to send a card, you can mail it here to the station: WAFF, 1414 N Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL 35801.
Allen, we love you, we are pulling for you, and know we remain #StroudStrong.
