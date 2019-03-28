Second Saturdays return, with changes

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The second year of Second Saturdays is right around the corner, but organizers say they’ve made some changes.
Tuscumbia City councilwoman and organizer Katie Logan says the high temperatures deterred people from coming during the hotter months last year.
So they’ve changed the hours from 10 am - 4 pm to 5 pm - 8 pm.
And instead of closing the streets down for tent vendors, the festival will be moved to the sidewalks.
Logan said they’re looking for vendors right now.
“Whatever you’re proud of, we want to see it,” she said. Interested vendors should call Logan at 256-345-0993.
“We want to make Tuscumbia a great place to live at, so that at night, you can go down with your kids, have a good time, it’s very family friendly. You can bring your pets down there," Logan said. "It’s just a really great atmosphere. And that’s what we’re going for.”
The outdoor festival kicks off in May, and ends in September.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.