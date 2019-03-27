People are truly baffled by the way these bagels are sliced

WASHINGTON, DC (WIS) -This is definitely worth the culinary debate: how do you like your bagels sliced?
There are obviously a couple of ways - mostly cut in half across the top of the bagel or sliced in half. But have you encountered a bagel bread-sliced?
Well, Alek Krautmann is thoroughly confusing Twitter with his Panera bagel offering which he brought to his office on March 25.
"Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced," he tweeted. "It was a hit!"
Krautmann is clearly a nice guy who is kind enough to scoop up breakfast for the office, but per usual, Twitter had some things to say.
"This goes against the essential bagelness of a bagel," one user said.
Another agreed with Krautmann's slicing preference, saying: "This is actually smart."
Always the journalist, Poynter teacher Al Tompkins tweeted a question: "oh- wow. You know when sliced bread was first introduced, there was skepticism that the bread would get hard fast, so people didn't want sliced bread from the store. Doesn't this have the same risk?"
"Can I still take a whole bagel and just eat it in slivers? What are the rules?!" one Twitter user asked.
"Yes! No rules! But if you don’t get a bagel’s worth of various types you’re crazy," Krautmann responded.
Despite the haters, Panera loved the shout out.
“Hey Alek, next time bagels are on us, sliced however you’d like. 😉 Can you DM us?”
