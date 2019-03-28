Ostrich jacket, hard drives in Mueller’s trove of evidence

The requests for underlying evidence are central to Democrats' demands for Mueller's full report. They say that they need all that information to make their own conclusions, and to ensure that Mueller's findings are not filtered by Attorney General William Barr , whom Trump picked for the job. While they may not need every personal item seized by Mueller — like Manafort's jacket, meant to show his lavish lifestyle, or the contents of Stone's hard drive — they do want as much information as possible that is relevant to his decisions.