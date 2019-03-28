New simulator takes Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office training to the next level

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A new simulator is allowing the Madison County Sheriff’s to prepare their deputies and investigators for whatever comes their way when they’re responding to calls.
A federal grant allowed the agency to get the state-of-the-art technology.
“Our deputies are in-service training this week and yesterday they went and did their Post Certified Qualification rounds and today we brought them back to our offices and we’ve set up this simulator that we purchased and they’re going through scenarios much like you could see out in the field whenever you’re working,” explained Lt. Donny Shaw, public information officer.
There are more than 800 different realistic scenarios to choose from.
“We set the scenarios so they may or may not have to use deadly force or a less than lethal force. We don’t have any expense for the ammunition or the range use and the other things that come with going to a range to do that and it’s a safe environment,” Lt. Shaw said.
It’s an asset to help them be prepared for the many different situations they can face- from an active shooter to a mental health call and beyond.
“They can receive fire from the simulation in which they would either be injured or killed in a real-life scenario. They can learn from that and go back through the scenario again and become better and know how they should react. Hopefully, we’ll do enough of this training that it becomes intuitive so that whenever they’re out in the field, if they ever do face something like what’s in the scenario, they’ll react appropriately,” Lt. Shaw added.
The sheriff’s office will do several sessions with the simulator over the next few months so that their entire staff will get the training.
“It’s a very good asset and we can use it a lot and put ourselves in these situations so that if we ever face them, we’ll be prepared,” Shaw said.
