Man arrested for impersonating peace officer in Morgan County

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A man is in jail after police say he impersonated a peace officer in Morgan County.
Decatur police say Cheston Jared Campbell was arrested on Wednesday after they responded to a domestic disturbance call.
Authorities arrived on the scene near 6th Avenue and Gordon Drive around 11 a.m. They say officers discovered that Campbell was assaulting a woman and had been stopped by another person.
Decatur authorities say that is when Campbell showed the person an official Alabama State Trooper badge. He also showed an off-duty Decatur police officer his badge as well.
After investigating, officers determined that Campbell was not actually an officer.
Campbell is charged with impersonating a peace officer and was booked into the Morgan County Jail.
