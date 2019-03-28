Lauderdale not in 10 counties qualifying for disaster relief

LAUDERDALE, AL (WAFF) - As much needed repairs are being made across the Valley after recent flooding, one county receives some troubling news. Lauderdale county did not qualify for disaster relief.
Governor Ivey signed a request for federal disaster declaration for ten north Alabama counties.
Six of those counties are in the Tennessee Valley including Madison, Colbert and Jackson.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Lauderdale county did not reach it’s more than 350-thousand dollar damage threshold, following an evaluation.
All hope is not lost, more counties including Lauderdale could be added to the list if they can provide additional verification of losses.
