Lauderdale County may not qualify for federal aid for necessary flood repairs

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The February floods left hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage in Lauderdale County. Even so there may not be enough damage for the county to qualify for federal aid to make necessary repairs.
This comes after Gov. Kay Ivey signing a federal disaster declaration earlier this week for 10 other counties impacted not including Lauderdale County.
The clock is ticking for the county to make new damage assessments and qualify for federal and state help.
EMA director George Graybryan says meeting the requirements could mean the difference between getting help or none at all.
Lauderdale County may have not gotten the worst of the flood damage, but county leaders still need help to get repairs done.
Right now,
Lauderdale County’s damage threshold is $350,000 in damage.
Grabryan says the county originally submitted $500,000 in damages.
When the numbers were evaluated, the county’s damage was lower than $350,000. That means they don’t qualify for help from the federal government.
Right now county leaders are reassessing their initial damage estimates to make sure they haven’t overlooked anything.
“We do have additional information that will be going out next week. We got some sink holes and damage to county schools," said Graybryan.
The county only has a few more weeks to report any damage to the state.
If they still don’t qualify for government funding, then each city within the county will have to foot the bill for repairs.
