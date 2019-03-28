Lauderdale County man faces over $14M bond after child pornography arrest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office tell us one man was arrested for child pornography.
A report from Department of Child Services reported a young child was being sexually abused. That led to investigators to get a search warrant to search his devices.
Investigators say they discovered child pornography on Jonathan Romine’s devices.
Romine’s bond is set at $14,080,000 for 2,794 counts of child pornography, sexual abuse of a minor under 12, enticing a child, and distribution of harmful materials.
