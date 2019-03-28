Gorgeous day ahead, rain returns this weekend

Clouds will move in through the overnight tonight and we will have some passing clouds for your Friday. Temperatures will be warm to start Friday with a the mid to upper 40s across the Valley. A south wind at 10 mph will help keep things warm on Friday despite the cloud cover. Expecting temperatures to climb back into the mid-70s. Saturday will be a warm day as well with a few peaks of sunshine, but overall plenty of cloud cover as well. A few showers are possible during the middle of the day on Saturday, but a better chance at storms will move in late in the day and overnight into Sunday.