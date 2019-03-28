Florence city leaders plan to take action over potentially dangerous intersection

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A Florence intersection is the target of a group of concerned neighbors, city officials and officers looking to make the roads safer.
A group of homeowners met on Tuesday night along with city councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons to voice their concerns over the Nance Road and West Irvine Avenue intersection.
Major problems, according to those who live on West Irvine, include drivers failing to stop or drivers speeding through the intersection.
“People not stopping at the stop signs,” said Petra Coppers, who lives in the area. “Just people not respecting the roads where we have a lot of elders and children.”
“I just think people need to slow down so it will better and safer for people in the community,” added Hannah Goldman.
City Council Woman Kaytrina Simmons says she is committed to listening to concerns and taking action.
“We are going to be looking at putting an island in one area," said Simmons. "[We are] also looking into reducing the speed limit. That will have to go through public works.”
The Florence Police Department is also planning to increase patrols in the area to deter speeders.
