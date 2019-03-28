Especially bold thief steals 4-foot python by stuffing it in his pants and walking away with it

ROCKWOOD, MI (WDIV/CNN) – It’s not exactly the stuff of Ocean’s 11, but you have to give a guy credit for being extremely committed to his crime.
Police in a Detroit suburb are looking for a man who stole a python from a pet store. The reason nobody caught him in the act?
He spirited the snake away in his pants.
“I’ve been here a long time, like four years, and I’ve never had anyone steal an animal,” said Emily Scheiwe, an employee at I Love My Pets in Rockwood. “Especially a four-foot, girthy python.”
Last week a man came in asking about snakes. He said he also wanted to buy a rat, so Scheiwe left him alone for a moment to find one.
When she did, he stuffed the snake in his trousers.
The theft was captured on security footage. In the moment, though, when they realized Pasta the python was missing, they figured it’d somehow escaped on its own.
Nobody thought a man would’ve put the snake into his pants.
“We were thinking about it, and we were just like, ‘There’s no way he could just be missing.’” said Callie McLeroy, another employee at the store.
So, they checked the video.
“The first time we watched, I was like, ‘No, that didn’t happen,’” Scheiwe said. “I was like, ‘Play it back.’ We had to watch it a couple of times before we were like, ‘Oh, my God, he just put it in his pants.’”
McLeroy said she asked herself, “Did he just do that?”
“And then we see him walking around after, and we’re just like, ‘How is he doing that?’” she said.
In fact, he walked around the store for close to four minutes. He even paid $6 for the rat.
But he walked out with a $100 snake.
“I would not be that calm with a giant four-and-a-half-foot python down my pants,” McLeroy said.
So far, nobody has been able to identify the image of the culprit. It might just have been the perfect python crime.
Well, almost perfect.
“I wish it would’ve bit him,” said Scheiwe. “I think that it would’ve made for a much better video if it would’ve bit him.”
