Escaped Colbert County inmate caught after being on the run since summer
Source: ADOC
March 28, 2019 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 4:52 PM

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFF) - Escaped Alabama Department of Corrections inmate Tobby Randall Blackstock was caught Thursday morning in Nashville after spending months on the run.

Blackstock walked off from a Department of Corrections job site on in July 2018.

ADOC says Blackstock was caught by U.S. Marshals in Nashville just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Blackstock was serving a 36-month prison term for a burglary.

The ADOC report says he surrendered to marshals and that no violence was involved in his capture.

