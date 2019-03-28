Escaped Colbert County inmate caught after being on the run since summer

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFF) - Escaped Alabama Department of Corrections inmate Tobby Randall Blackstock was caught Thursday morning in Nashville after spending months on the run.
Blackstock walked off from a Department of Corrections job site on in July 2018.
ADOC says Blackstock was caught by U.S. Marshals in Nashville just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Blackstock was serving a 36-month prison term for a burglary.
The ADOC report says he surrendered to marshals and that no violence was involved in his capture.
