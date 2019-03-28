CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect swipes wallet from Huntsville Aldi and goes on shopping spree

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police are reminding you to hang on to your cash and credit cards tightly. A man told Huntsville police, after shopping at this Aldi’s grocery store, he noticed he didn’t have his wallet. When he returned to the store, it wasn’t there.
To make matters worse, it took only minutes for this man to start using the customer's stolen card at two different Walgreens stores! Investigators tell us, this guy, in the blue jeans, a blue jacket and a blue hat, made the victim blue, by illegally buying more than $1,000 worth of gift cards and other items.
Do you recognize this credit card con? If so, Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers would love to hear from you.
Up to $1,000 could wind up in your bank account, if your tip leads to an arrest. You can stay anonymous. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also email or text your information.
