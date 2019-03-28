Clear & mild overnight, warm 70s Friday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Fair skies remain in place tonight with overnight lows staying mild in the low 50s.
Friday will be a great end to the week with highs in the middle 70s and partly cloudy skies.
Rain showers and storms will move in by Saturday afternoon, a few storms can produce brief gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Rain and storms should end by early Sunday morning but temperatures will be much colder on the backside of a cold front, highs will only be in the 50s. Monday will stay cool with highs in the low 60s and a few clouds. T
his brief cool down will end by Wednesday with seasonal highs back into the lower 70s.
