AUSA Symposium in Huntsville boasts big attendance, fosters key discussions

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville is serving as a hub for important military talks this week.
Army and defense leaders are in town for a three-day symposium and Redstone Arsenal officials are front and center at the big event.
From land to sea and air, as well as cyber and space, the Army wants to continue dominating on all fronts- what’s called multi-domain operations.
It’s the theme for the Association of the U.S. Army’s 2019 Global Force Symposium and Exposition at the Von Braun Center.
“This year’s focus is on multi-domain operations, preparing and modernizing the Army for a future operating concept. It’s a great time for the conversation because the Army’s budget has just been released and delivered to Congress. So the Congress and senior Army leadership are talking about the budget that will propel the Army into the future,” explained Gen. (Ret.) Carter Ham, President & CEO of AUSA.
It’s all about innovation. The discussions are geared at addressing critical points of acquisition, research and development and partnering between military and industry.
There are more than 6500 attendees as the event gets bigger each year. Leaders from Redstone Arsenal are spearheading some of the conversations, including General Gus Perna, the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s commanding general.
“It brings Army soldiers and civilians together in a professional form to hear the discussions, to hear the new concepts from people like the undersecretary and General Perna who spoke today. It brings that group together with our industry partners. General Perna just spoke about the importance of industry partnerships,” stated Colonel Richard Spiegel, public affairs for Army Materiel Command.
In addition to the Army Materiel Command, Huntsville is home to the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command; U.S. Army Security Assistance Command; U.S. Army Contracting Command; U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Command; U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for the many industries and services that support the Army to have a conversation with the Army to better understand its requirements and to better lay out their capabilities so that the Army can make good decisions moving into the future,” Ham added.
AUSA shared the news that the symposium will be returning to Huntsville again in 2020, for the seventh straight year.
"Part of it is Huntsville. People like coming here. It’s a great community and a supportive. You can feel how they support our nation and our Armed Forces, especially the Army. So it’s a big deal for us to be here,” General Ham stated.
The conference wraps up on Thursday.
