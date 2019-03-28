Athens man, juvenile arrested over online road rage video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - An Athens man and a juvenile were arrested Thursday after investigators were alerted to a video depicting a road rage incident on social media Wednesday evening.
Bradley Joe Carter, 42, is charged with disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest. He was released Thursday from the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
The juvenile male is charged with disorderly conduct.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, “Investigators quickly identified the suspects from the video. Carter, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly cut the second driver off and stopped in the roadway. The pair exited the truck and began walking toward the other driver. The suspects approached the driver’s door and the other driver escaped, avoiding a potentially dangerous situation."
Deputies say Cater resisted their attempts to arrest him when they went to his home with warrants on Thursday. He was subsequently also charged with resisting arrest.
