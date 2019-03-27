HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Von Braun Center in Huntsville was busy Wednesday with cars packing the parking lots for the 6th Annual Warriors to the Workforce job fair.
We talked with veterans applying for jobs and found out some of the challenges they face when they return home.
There’s been a great turnout with more than 200 veterans and their spouses showing up with their resume in hand hoping to be able to get a job. But, some of the veterans we talked to say it’s challenging transitioning from being a veteran back into civilian life.
Nick Anderson spent the past nine and a half years in the Navy, and Wednesday is his first time ever attending a job fair.
“I joined the military straight out of high school so I’ve never interviewed for a job,” said Anderson.
He’s visiting booths and talking with recruiters because his time in the Navy didn’t go as planned.
“I suffered an injury while we were responding to the 2012 attacks in Libya and because of that I’m being medically separated now,” said Anderson.
The job fair event organizer says every veteran needs to plan ahead so they can have a smooth transition back into civilian life.
“I think one of the first things you ought to do way before you get out of the service is make a resume. The second thing is get your education, 2 years or 4 years. The 3rd thing is, if you don’t want to get your education get certified in something, but it’s all about preparation,” says Jack L Tilley.
Lindsey Hamilton served in the Army for 3 years. She followed Tilley’s advice going to college and earned a masters but finding the right job has been a challenge.
“I’ve applied for many jobs online, but I’ve not had a lot of success in interfacing with people in person. I feel like that’s more my strong suit than just being a name on a list on a web page or on an application, so being here today is giving me the opportunity to interface with a couple dozen employers,” says Hamilton."
There are 47 different employers here at the Warriors to the Workforce Job Fair so there’s a pretty good chance people here in attendance will get jobs. I’m told each company is looking to hire at least 4 people.
If you missed today’s veterans job fair, another one is scheduled in the Rocket City August 7th.
