Study ranks cars most likely to last more than 200,000 miles

(CNN/WMC) - Car buying website iSeeCars has put together a list of vehicles most likely to make it to 200,000 miles.
The list is dominated by SUV’s with eight of them inside the top ten.
Top 10 longest lasting vehicles
- Toyota Sequoia
- Ford Expedition
- Chevrolet Suburban
- Toyota 4Runner
- GMC Yukon XL
- Chevrolet Tahoe
- GMC Yukon
- Toyota Tacoma
- Toyota Avalon
- Honda Odyssey
The website says bigger SUV’s tend to be built on truck platforms which gives them an advantage in durability.
As for the cars that have proven they can hit 200,000 miles: the Toyota Avalon was ranked first, Honda's Odyssey and Accord were second and third.
The website also looked at sales data to determine what vehicles can make it to 300,000 miles.
The Ford Expedition topped that list.
Proper care and maintenance also go a long way in helping you get the most miles for your money.
For the full report on vehicles built to last 200,000 miles click here.
