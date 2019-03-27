Fatal shooting victim found at scene of wrecked vehicle near Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night.
Police say a female was driving a male to the hospital after he had been shot. That vehicle was found crashed into a pole at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Mastin Lake Road, right by Family Dollar.
Police later confirmed the male died.
Investigators have not yet disclosed where the shooting happened or suspect information. They have also not yet said how the crash happened.
Police are expected to release more information sometime Wednesday.
This was the third shooting in Huntsville on Tuesday. A male was shot on Bonnell Drive earlier Tuesday night. A female was left in critical condition on Binford Drive that afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.