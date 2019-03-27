Repairs underway to the Marshall County Jail

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Marshall County is moving forward with plans for major repairs to the county jail.
On Wednesday, estimates came out that it’s going to cost upwards of a half million dollars.
Chairman James Hutcheson says they've got the money.
They’re just ready for the work to begin.
Sheriff Phil Sims addressed the county commission Wednesday morning informing them of the cost to make repairs to the jail.
Sims came into office in January to find a jail in disrepair and widespread contraband among inmates.
Since then he's worked to clean up the contraband and now make jail repairs to keep contraband out and make the jail safer for the inmates and the employees.
At least a hundred thousand dollars in work is being done to the exterior of the jail.
That includes new windows and putting up barbed wire around those windows to deter people from trying to get contraband inside.
Sheriff Sims hopes the public sees they’re headed in the right direction.
“They’re seeing work being done, commitments being made to secure that jail, not just for the community but for securing and safety for the inmates and the correction officers. They’re seeing progress. They’re seeing that we’re here to serve the communities,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.
Now the estimate for all the work that needs to be done is around five-hundred thousand dollars but that cost will depend on the bids which are going out right now.
Chairman Hutcheson hopes the work can be completed in the next six to eight months.
