Pollen can damage vehicles

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s the time of year, when everything starts to bloom and we’re all plagued with that pesky pollen.
However, it’s not just your allergies it affects.
Pollen build up on your car can damage your paint job. It can also eventually get into your external air filter.
“Which can cause your engine to under perform. Anytime your air filter gets clogged, that’s a problem,” said Clay Ingram, with AAA Alabama. “It’s something we all laugh about and joke about, but it’s actually a fairly serious matter.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.