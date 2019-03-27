New parents arrested in early morning south AL raid

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An early Wednesday morning raid at a Covington County home ended with two arrests, Sheriff Blake Turman confirmed.
Turman said his deputies were joined by the county’s Incident Response Team and agents with the Federal Marshal Fugitive Task Force and at 6:02 a.m. they “took action” at the house, located on Clay Street near the old county fair grounds.
Arrested were Daniel Ortiz and Krystal Rogan, both from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Ortiz was wanted for violation of parole of the crimes of armed robbery and sexual assault. Rogan was arrested for aggravated child abuse, the sheriff said.
A baby recently born to the couple was taken into DHR custody, the sheriff confirmed.
