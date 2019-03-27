More problems with Keel Mountain Road

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Keel Mountain Road in Madison County is sliding more than engineers first though.
Excavation efforts are currently underway and the $500,000 project will now be even more expensive. We talked with county commissioner Craig Hill who's overseeing the project.
Last month engineers closed access to Keel Mountain Road because the massive 250 foot section of road shifted more than 3 inches. There are holes more than 30 inches deep, which is almost 3 feet.
After moving several layers of this asphalt crews found another problem.
“There’s a portion below it that as you go down the mountain, that section also has been compromised. There’s a slide there and we only found it because we did excavation,” said Hill.
In order to make the road safe Craig Hill says there’s no other option but to fix the new 200 foot section of shifted road right now.
“We could see there where the soil separated and it was clearly identified that in the future there was going to be a problem there so instead of us just going ahead and patching over it, all in one time we want to get this project over with and do it right.”
The goal is to have Keel Mountain Road open by May 1st.
Craig Hill hopes the timeline doesn’t change but he says the price tag will. They won’t know the total cost until the project is finished.
The Madison County Commission will apply for a FEMA grant to hopefully help pay for the project.
