Mild afternoon and cool mornings through the work week | Rain returns this weekend

Sunshine will grace the sky for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm near 70 degrees this afternoon. Dry conditions will continue through Friday with cool mornings and mild afternoons.
Rain returns this weekend, but it won't be a wash out. The first part of the day Saturday should be relatively dry, with a few sprinkles possible. Saturday night, showers will spark, and most of the rain will come overnight into early Sunday morning. After sunrise, showers will decline. By Sunday afternoon, the rain will be farther east, and we should be all dry.
After the cold front Saturday, cooler air will filter in. Sunday will drop into the 50s for the high. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week.
