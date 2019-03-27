Huntsville City Schools considering charging for Pre-K

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Huntsville City School leaders are pondering a plan to charge you for Pre-K.
The plan came up at a Huntsville Board of Education work session this week.
Right now Huntsville City Schools charge NO tuition for Pre-K Huntsville City Schools’. The report says most school districts do charge.
Huntsville City Schools leaders say they school system can’t afford to continue offering all Pre-K for free and would save millions with this tuition change.
