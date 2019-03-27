Four shootings in Huntsville, in 10 hours

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are busy looking for suspects and making arrests. Lt. Michael Johnson says the shootings aren’t related, each took place in a different part of the city.
It's rare to have four shootings in one day but he say's officers with the department are on the trail of these suspects and some arrests have already been made.
The first shooting happened around 3 PM Tuesday on Chalet Circle. Lt. Johnson says Lequan Bailey and Wesley Etheridge got in an argument over money and it turned into a gunfight. No one was injured, but at least one bullet entered a vehicle. Both men are currently in custody.
The second shooting happened less than two hours later, on Binford Drive just before 5 PM. We’re told a 16-year-old shot and injured an 18-year-old woman after a fight. She was listed in critical condition, but Johnson says she’ll survive.
“We do have a person of interest in this case. Investigators are following leads right now. They’ve interviewed a few people and we believe that there will be an arrest in this case very soon,” said Lt. Johnson.
Fast forward about four hours and Huntsville police responded to the 3rd shooting on Bonnell Drive at around 9 PM. Police say a woman was a common thread in this shooting.
“There was a female that had a relationship with the victim and she summoned him over there to get some property and at that time he was shot by another individual that allegedly this female is acquainted with,” said Johnson.
Lt. Johnson says they have a person of interest and they expect an arrest in this case to also be made really soon.
The 4th and final shooting took place just after 10 Tuesday night. Police responded to Highway 72 and Mastin Lake where a car had crashed with a gunshot victim inside. The victim James Edwin Jones died at the scene. Police believe Jones was most likely shot by someone who was also inside the vehicle. An arrest hasn’t been made, but Lt. Johnson says they have a person of interest they’re looking for.
