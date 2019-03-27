FBI ‘law enforcement action’ at Huntsville clinic

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Federal agents from the FBI and DEA were on-scene today at Phoenix Emergency Care in Jones Valley. An FBI spokesperson wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of their visit and would only confirm that “law enforcement action" took place.
A sign on the door of the clinic said it was closed today but didn’t offer any other information.
Patients who come by the clinic or call are being told to call back later.
A patient who went to the clinic for treatment today said he was “shocked” to learn that federal agents had been on the scene. He added that he’s never witnessed anything suspicious at the clinic.
