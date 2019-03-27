DeKalb County town police officer charged with DUI

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a police officer from the town of Ider.
According to the sheriffs office, a DeKalb County deputy noticed a Chevrolet Avalanche traveling westbound on Highway 35 toward Rainsville in the middle of the road at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said the vehicle crossed the dividing line several times, nearly striking an 18-wheeler.
The deputy pulled the vehicle over and investigated. The driver, officer Jeremy Pinegar, 32, of Rainsville, was charged with DUI.
“Those of us that are employed as law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards, and those that cannot conform to those standards have no place in this line of work. Drinking and driving is a serious offense as it endangers innocent people on the roadway,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release.
“I’d like to commend our deputy for being alert and getting this driver off the roadway before anyone was seriously hurt. I’d also like to thank the Officers with the Rainsville Police Department for assisting in the stop,” he said.
This is the second north Alabama police officer cahrged with DUI that we learned about Tuesday. A Florence officer was charged last weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.