Decatur man warns of gators, wants them off refuge

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A Decatur man is warning people that alligators are in Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, refuge officials gave Kenneth Stuart permission to post the warning signs.
But they also say there has not been an incident in which a person was injured or killed by an alligator on the refuge.
Stuart is advocating for the removal of alligators. A project leader at the refuge says 50 to 75 alligators live on the 35,000 acre site.
The US Department of Labor reportedly moved them from Louisiana in 1979.
