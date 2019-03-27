Cooler start today, but a gorgeous day ahead!

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! You might need a jacket out there this morning, but you won’t need it by this afternoon.
Temperatures this morning are starting off into true mid to upper 30s in some spots of the Tennessee Valley.
Skies are mostly clear and should stay that way all day long. We will be much warmer this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and, for some spots, low 70s. Wind today will be light from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday looks to be just as nice, possibly even better. We will start the day off into the low to mid 40s, but high temperatures will make the low to mid 70s with nothing but sunshine across the Valley.
Wind will be from the south once again at 5 to 10 mph. Friday is when we start to see some clouds roll in and that could bring in some showers and storms as we move into Saturday
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.