Buddy Holly to go on ‘tour’ of Europe

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock’s most famous son will be appearing on the stages of Europe this fall.
Buddy Holly, who died a little more than 60 years ago, will ‘perform’ as a hologram with fellow Texan Roy Orbison as part of the Rock 'N' Roll Dreams Tour starting early October in Dublin.
A hologram of Orbison, who died in 1988, went on a solo tour in 2018 organized by his son, Roy Orbison, Jr.
According to Rolling Stone, a North American leg of the tour - which will feature a live backing band - will be announced at a later date. No word on if Lubbock will make the list.
Orbison Jr., however, praised Lubbock’s role in both his father’s and Buddy Holly’s career. “Dad jammed with Buddy in Lubbock Texas and helped change music history by turning Buddy on to Norman Petty Studios; Buddy later returned the favor by recording two of Dad’s songs on his first Cricket’s album.”
In the same Rolling Stone article, Holly’s widow Maria Elena Holly said the tour will bring Holly and Orbison’s music to a new generation of fans.
Tickets for the European tour go on sale March 29. The event is said to be a “cutting edge holographic performance” that will transport audiences back in time.
Oh Boy!
For more information on the tour, visit RoyAndBuddy.com.
