42-year-old Elkmont man charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12

ELKMONT, AL (WAFF) -An Elkmont man is in custody, after he admitted to sexually abusing a young girl.
42-year-old Jose Manuel Reyes is charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12. He is held in the Limestone County Jail, and bond has not been set at this time.
On Monday, a young girl told her mom that Reyes had been touching her inappropriately around the time she was 9 to 10 years old.
When investigators interviewed him, Reyes confessed to doing this several times over the past 6 years.
