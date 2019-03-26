42-year-old Elkmont man charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12

Jose Reyes
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 26, 2019 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 12:47 PM

ELKMONT, AL (WAFF) -An Elkmont man is in custody, after he admitted to sexually abusing a young girl.

42-year-old Jose Manuel Reyes is charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12. He is held in the Limestone County Jail, and bond has not been set at this time.

On Monday, a young girl told her mom that Reyes had been touching her inappropriately around the time she was 9 to 10 years old.

When investigators interviewed him, Reyes confessed to doing this several times over the past 6 years.

