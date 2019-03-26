Repairs underway for Spring Park amenities in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) - Crews are hard at work making repairs to Spring Park’s signature amenities.
The Tuscumbia park is open now that flood waters have receded, but it would be a while before the train, roller coaster and carousel are running again.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, workers are focusing on fixing the train right now.
They hope to have it back on track by April 1.
The roller coaster is next on the list.
