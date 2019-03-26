Quiet weather through the work week

The rest of the work week will be nice and quiet. The sky begins mostly cloudy, but breaks in the clouds come later today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Highs will be below average as cooler air from the north continues to pour in. Highs will peak into the upper 50s.
Abundant sunshine returns tomorrow and temperatures will warm as the work week ends. By Friday, highs will peak near 70 degrees. Rain returns this weekend. Another cold front enters the Tennessee Valley Saturday. Showers will spark and behind the cold front, cooler air will drop temperatures for the start of next week.
Rain chances slide into the beginning of the next work week as well. Highs are projected to only peak into the mid to upper 50s until the middle of the week. Sunshine returns by Wednesday.
