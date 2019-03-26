Probate judge plans review of polling locations for ADA compliance in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission is considering a move to return approximately 1,200 voters to their home polling location.
But probate officials have concerns.
Probate officials have found some deficiencies at the location and plans for a review of all polling locations across the county.
Commissioner Ronny Shumate is working to return voters back to the Warrenton Community Center.
Several years ago the polling location was moved across the street to a church when the center fell on disrepair.
It was then moved again. This time to the Guntersville Recreation Center. Now the community center has been repaired and the county commission is working to finalize a plan once again use it as a polling place.
A site visit revealed the building needs to fit some ADA requirements. Now the probate judge plans to review all thirty locations to make sure they are in compliance so everyone can exercise their right to vote.
“To allow those individuals that might need those measures that they can get in to that polling location or that facility well enough to accommodate them so they can get in and go in to vote and do their business and be able to do that conveniently for them,” said Judge Andrea LeCroy.
Lecroy hopes to have any deficiencies taken care of by the next election which will be the primary election in March 2020.
