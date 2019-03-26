Police need your help finding a man who robbed an Athens Dollar General

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Athens police need your help finding a man who robbed a Dollar General store on Monday.
According to authorities, shortly after 5:30 on Monday, the clerk at the Dollar General located on US 72 adjacent to US 31 was robbed.
The clerk told officers she was approached by a white male wearing a red hat, black jacket, tan pants and sunglasses. He told the clerk he had a gun and to give him all the money.
There were no injuries in this case.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Investigator Johnathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.
