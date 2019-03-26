Office building construction in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A construction of a new office building for the Colbert County Road Department could start as early as next month.
Assistant County Engineer Jeremy Robinson says Butler Construction of Sheffield was the only contractor to submit a bid on the project, which allows the county to negotiate the price.
The project is expected to cost up to $400,000.
A majority of the cost will be covered by the sale of approximately 6 acres of the Road Department’s property that fronts Alabama 20/157.
