Information sought after remains of person found in 2 counties

COOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person whose remains were found in two central Alabama counties.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation started Monday when the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone finding human remains.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said the remains were found not far over the Talladega county line in the Talladega Springs area.
The investigation determined someone moved the remains from a residence in Coosa County, the sheriff said.
Investigators went to the residence on Coosa County Road 99 in Sylacauga and found more human remains. The sheriff said the remains found in both locations are believed to be of the same person.
Authorities are working to identify the person and expect to have more information in a few days.
The sheriff said they haven’t ruled out a natural cause of death. He didn’t elaborate on the condition of the remains or any other details about the investigation.
Anyone with information on the remains is asked to the call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-2211.
